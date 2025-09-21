Severe weather alert issued for Kuala Lumpur and seven states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across Kuala Lumpur and seven states until 9 pm today.

MetMalaysia issued the alert at 5.15 pm, forecasting severe weather conditions for multiple regions.

Selangor’s affected areas include Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat districts.

Pahang’s warning covers Cameron Highlands, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

Terengganu’s alert includes Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman.

Negeri Sembilan’s affected regions are Jelebu, Kuala Pilah and Jempol.

Johor’s warning covers Segamat, Kluang and Mersing districts.

Sabah’s West Coast region including Ranau faces similar conditions.

Sandakan’s affected areas include Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan.

Kudat’s warning covers Kota Marudu and Pitas districts.

Sarawak’s alert includes Kuching, Serian and Samarahan regions.

Samarahan and Asajaya districts are also included in the warning. – Bernama