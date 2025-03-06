KUCHING: More than 1,000 seeds of Kapur Empedu, or its scientific name Dryobalanops fusca, an endangered tree species, have been collected through a joint initiative by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) recently.

The success, achieved at the Samunsam Wildlife Sanctuary in Sematan, about 100 kilometres from here, is part of a crucial initiative to save this endemic Borneo species from extinction.

“This collection is hugely significant because it occurs during a rare flowering and fruiting event, where this cycle only occurs occasionally in Sarawak,” the SFC said in a statement posted on its Facebook page today.

It added that the seeds would be used under the Rewilding Programme, a conservation initiative that will involve in-situ (conservation in natural areas) and ex-situ (conservation outside the original area) methods.

“The main goal is to sow, grow and replant these seeds in their original habitat,” he said.

The SFC said Kapur Empedu is a large tree that can reach heights of up to 60 metres, dominating the canopy of dipterocarp forests in Sarawak and Kalimantan, and is vital to the forestry industry not only due to its high-value timber but also to the forest ecosystem.

“Its extraordinary height makes it a prime contributor to forest structure, providing habitat and protection to various wildlife species, such as birds and primates,” it added.

Kapur Empedu is categorised as a critically endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature List and the Sarawak Plant Red List.

This reflects a major threat to the survival of this species in its original habitat, where illegal logging, forest fires and loss of habitat due to development are among its main foes.

“Kapur Empedu is an endemic species of Borneo, it can only be found on this island. In Sarawak, its presence is limited to the Lundu, Sematan and Telok Melano areas. These habitat areas are in dire need of protection to ensure its survival,” it added.