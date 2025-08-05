Sg Pontian Besar Bridge upgrade to begin in October

PONTIAN: The project to upgrade the Sungai Pontian Besar Bridge from two lanes to four lanes is expected to begin as early as October, said Deputy Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The deputy minister said the RM49 million project is expected to be completed within three years, involving the widening of the 250-metre bridge’s lanes, including the road leading to the bridge.

“I would like to inform you that the government has agreed to widen the Sungai Pontian Besar Bridge from two lanes to four lanes, and construction will begin at the end of this year.

“All tender matters and so on will be handled in September or October. We will invite Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi for the project’s groundbreaking ceremony, which is expected to be in October,“ he told reporters after conducting a working visit to the bridge here today.

He said the project was important to avoid congestion between the two main bridges in the district.

Elaborating further, Ahmad said the new bridge will also feature landmark elements or iconic structures that will become a tourist attraction in the Pontian district.

He said the two iconic structures, shaped like sailboats and pineapple-themed decorations on the sides of the bridge, are expected to be among the latest unique attractions in the district.

“It is a bridge with specific landmarks and can be quite a positive upgrade for this area... the landmarks will be placed on the left and right sides of the bridge. Let’s keep it a secret (its uniqueness),“ he said.

He said the addition of the iconic element is hoped to support the government's efforts to make Pontian, including Tanjung Piai, one of the main tourist centres in Johor, especially in the lead up to the Visit Johor Year 2026.

He also said that the Public Works Ministry is in the process of submitting an application to widen another major bridge, the Parit Semerah Bridge, at an estimated cost of RM25 million through the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

In other developments, he added that the Pontian Hospital Expansion Project is scheduled to begin this year and is targeted for completion within six months, earlier than the original schedule of one year.

Previously, Ahmad and Ministry of Public Works secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim conducted a working visit to the Public Works Department (JKR) office in the Pontian district before continuing a series of visits to project sites, including the Sungai Pontian Besar Bridge and Pontian Hospital. - Bernama