Shah Alam workshop fire destroys 37 cars and 7 motorcycles

SHAH ALAM: Thirty-seven cars and seven motorcycles were completely destroyed in a major fire that swept through a workshop in Section 24 last night.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 11.31 pm reporting the blaze.

Twenty-one firefighters responded with three fire engines and a water tanker from the Shah Alam and Jelutong stations.

They arrived to find a 50 by 100 square foot converted workshop building almost entirely engulfed in flames.

Operations Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that approximately 90 percent of the structure was destroyed in the fire.

“No victims were trapped in the building,” he said in a statement issued today.

A workshop employee suffered hand burns while attempting to move a vehicle away from the advancing flames.

The injured worker remains in stable condition and was transported to hospital by family members.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the devastating fire. – Bernama