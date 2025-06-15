KUALA LUMPUR: The race for the top post in Malaysia Athletics (MA) turned dramatic today when incumbent president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim withdrew at the eleventh hour.

MA confirmed the development in a video posted on its official Facebook page, in which Shahidan did not disclose any reason for the withdrawal.

“I, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, wish to withdraw from contesting the presidency of Malaysia Athletics for the 2025–2028 term. I hope this General Assembly proceeds smoothly and in an orderly manner,“ he said in the video.

Shahidan previously helmed MA from 2006 to 2012, before returning to lead the national body in June 2022.

It is understood that another candidate, Terengganu Amateur Athletics Association president Datuk Wan Hisham Wan Salleh, has also withdrawn from the race for the president’s post.

This development now sets the stage for a straight fight between current MA deputy president Datuk Mark William Ling Lee Meng and Perak Amateur Athletics Association president Datuk Karim Ibrahim.