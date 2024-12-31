PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has called on 1.3 million civil servants, including secretaries-general, director-generals and heads of public service agencies, to unite in making the public service exemplary, efficient and agile.

In a Facebook post marking the final day of 2024, Shamsul Azri expressed hope that all planned public service reforms would be successfully implemented.

“I cannot and will not achieve this alone in the effort to elevate the dignity and implement reforms in the public service to greater excellence,“ he said, while thanking civil servants for their unwavering support since his appointment on Aug 7.

He also extended his gratitude to colleagues, peers and staff who consistently provided support, advice and ideas.

“I am truly grateful and humbled by the responsibility entrusted to me as a leader guiding over 1.3 million civil servants,” he added.

Reflecting on his role as the 16th Chief Secretary to the Government, the Pekan native expressed gratitude for the health, strength and blessings from Allah SWT, enabling him to fulfill his duties.

“I am thankful I can still serve my beloved mother, as well as fulfill my responsibilities as a husband and father to a supportive family,” he said.

Looking back on the experiences and challenges of 2024, Shamsul Azri said they had instilled a profound sense of gratitude in him.

“May the lessons from 2024 serve as guidance and inspiration as we step into 2025,” he said, drawing on more than 30 years of public service experience.