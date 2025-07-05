Sharp decline in Sabah flood evacuees reported this evening

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah dropped sharply to 252 individuals from 75 families this evening, down from 647 from 204 families earlier this morning

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said two temporary relief centres (PPS) in the Sook district were closed at 2 pm today.

Meanwhile, the PPS at Dewan Residensi PR1MA Woorford Estate in Beaufort was also closed at 4 pm.

The centres were officially closed after inspections confirmed that the affected areas and homes were safe for residents to return.

“Several villages in Beaufort, however, remain affected by the floods,“ the statement read.