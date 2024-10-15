Shazalli Ramly appointed PM’s media and strategic communications adviser: PMO

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s media and strategic communications adviser effective October 14.

The corporate figure replaces his predecessor Rozaid Abdul Rahman who had passed away following heart complications in August.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said, Shazalli who is currently serving as media advisor to Khazanah Nasional Berhad will also be monitoring the media and communication affairs of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“He will also be assigned to improve the execution of the Malaysia MADANI campaign,” PMO added.

Shazalli, a corporate figure, has served in various capacities over the past 30 years.

He started his career with the Lever Brothers (Unilever),and the British American Tobacco Company, and has served as managing director and CEO for Telekom Malaysia Bhd as well as Axiata Group Bhd CEO.

He had also served as Group Managing Director for Boustead Holdings Berhad.

Additionally, he was also on the board of Malaysia Airline System Berhad as well as a member of Proton Holdings Bhd’s special task force.