Shift in urban planning, development needed - Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today highlighted the need for a new approach to urban planning and development, which goes beyond focusing solely on physical and spatial growth.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, emphasised that urban development also encompassed the creation of inclusive, sustainable, and competitive communities.

He said cities and the big towns in Malaysia can no longer be viewed merely as economic hubs as the focus should also be on addressing climate change, population growth, technological advancement, and social equity.

“Our cities are now greatly affected by climate change and the risk of disasters, especially floods where the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has identified 5,648 flood hotspots across the country,“ he said when speaking at the 2024 National Planning Congress 2024 here, today.

He said ageing urban infrastructure needs to be modernised with advanced technology to meet the demands of the digital age.

“With the development of smart cities, we’re not only enhancing the quality of life but also creating opportunities to design more connected, secure, and responsive urban systems. This aligns with the principles of social justice and equality enshrined in Madani’s aspirations,” said Fadillah.

He suggested revitalising urban areas that have become outdated or underdeveloped to make them more functional and appealing.

However, he emphasised the need for careful planning in the city’s rapid development to preserve the community’s connection to local cultural and historical heritage.

“Identity and cultural heritage need to be preserved in urban planning so that the city becomes a reflection of our identity. In the inclusive urban renewal process, it should ensure that every layer of society is involved in this process,“ he said.

Fadillah called on all parties, especially urban planners to work together in building a brighter future for the country through sustainable and inclusive urban planning and development.

“Remember, town planning is about facilitation. The role of all town planners in the new era of the country’s development in the future is very important,“ he said.