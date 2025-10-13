SHMMP for Deepavali 2025 covers nine essential items from Oct 16

KOTA KINABALU: The Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Deepavali 2025 will cover nine essential goods nationwide from October 16.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the scheme will run until October 22 to ensure price stability during the festive period.

He said the controlled items include imported bone-in mutton, tomatoes, red chillies, small red onions and rose onions from India.

Also listed are large imported shallots, Australian dhal beans, whole coconut at wholesale level, and grated coconut at retail level.

“This implementation takes into account feedback and input from industry players,“ he told a press conference after launching the scheme.

He encouraged traders to sell below the maximum price where possible but not to exceed the ceiling set.

The ministry is working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to ensure sufficient supply of goods.

Controlled items will be labelled with pink price tags for easy identification by consumers.

The list of items and ceiling prices can be checked via the ministry’s website at www.kpdn.gov.my.

On Budget 2026, Armizan said it strengthens the targeted subsidy reform agenda for more effective aid distribution.

“The main objective is not to reduce subsidies for the people, but to ensure distribution is more effective,“ he said.

He added that assistance through MyKad for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah initiative enhances transparency in subsidy distribution. – Bernama