Shop prudently during festive season, public advised

PETALING JAYA: With Ramadan here and Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaching, consumers have been advised to shop cautiously as prices of clothing tend to rise during festive periods.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) chief operating officer Nur Asyikin Aminuddin said while inflation and rising production expenditures in the textile industry contribute to price hikes, branding plays a significant role in driving

up costs.

“Branding and exclusivity often inflate prices, and there have been instances in which premium-priced items failed to meet expectations, proving that a hefty price tag does not always guarantee superior quality.

“Higher prices do not necessarily equate to better quality in materials, craftsmanship or durability. Well-established brands often charge a premium for their reputation, but some lower-priced options offer excellent value with high-quality fabrics and well-made designs,” she said.

She added that on regular days, a baju kurung may cost about RM120, but during Ramadan and closer to Hari Raya, prices can increase by 10% to 20%.

“Excessive or misleading price hikes become problematic when they make festive clothing unaffordable for many, preventing some from celebrating as they wish,” she said.

While acknowledging that price increases are common before Hari Raya, Nur Asyikin stressed the need for balance between profitability and fairness.

“If a brand raises prices purely for profit without a corresponding increase in quality, it is akin to exploiting consumers,” she said, adding that social media hype could create a sense of urgency and exclusivity, leading consumers to prioritise trends and social validation over quality, value or budgets.

“Brands use influencer promotions, limited-edition collections and countdowns to ‘exclusive’ releases to trigger emotional buying, often pressuring consumers into spending beyond their means,” she added.

Nur Asyikin said such tactics could lead to impulsive purchases, in which consumers buy items not out of necessity but based purely on popularity.

“The Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act is designed to prevent unfair profiteering, especially during festive seasons. Consumers can file complaints with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry if they believe they have been overcharged,” she added.

Technical support worker Noorainshafika Mohd Zaidi, 25, said she started shopping early to avoid Ramadan price hikes.

“I bought my Hari Raya clothes in December because I knew that those sold in malls and markets would be more expensive during the fasting month and not worth the price,” she said, adding that she spent RM180 on her baju kurung, which she considers a fair price.

However, she noted that some brands charge excessively.

“I’ve seen some selling for up to RM700 for a basic design of acceptable quality. It looks fine, but RM700 is way too much,” she said.

Accountant Nur Aliah Asyiqin Khairul Nizam, 24, said she prefers tailoring her Hari Raya outfits, as they are a perfect fit and come at a more affordable price compared with ready-made clothing.

“I’ll be busy with work this month, so I bought my fabrics early and sent them to a tailor to have them made.

“The price of fabrics varies, but I bought mine for about RM50 for four metres, which is reasonable. The tailoring service is also affordable. I’m glad I placed my order early as my tailor is now fully booked for the whole month and is no longer taking orders,”

she said.

She added that tailoring her festive outfits gives her peace of mind regarding quality.

“I go to the same tailor every year, so I

trust her workmanship compared with

store-bought clothing, which can be pricier and with questionable quality.

“I don’t see the need to spend too much when I’ll only wear them a few times during Hari Raya and on special occasions.”