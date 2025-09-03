Shoppers make early Raya preparations to avoid last-minute rush

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite being only a week into Ramadan, the Hari Raya spirit is already alive, with families preparing for the celebrations.

A Bernama check found that shopping malls in the federal capital were bustling with people making the most of the weekend for Raya shopping.

Syamil Ali, 31, an engineer from Subang Jaya, said he was more comfortable making Hari Raya preparations early to avoid the last-minute rush.

“I don’t enjoy shopping when it’s packed and hot. It’s just a hassle, and my wife is heavily pregnant,” he said when met here today.

While admitting that Raya clothes at shopping malls can be costly, Syamil said his main concern was a comfortable shopping experience.

“Some Raya outfits are pricey, but there are also affordable options to suit different budgets. You can even find discounted Raya outfits if you look around,” he said.

Administrative assistant Nurul Shuhada Mad Nadir, 33, from Setapak said that although it had only been a week into Ramadan, her family’s Hari Raya preparations were almost complete.

“I prefer to do my Raya shopping early because it’s less crowded. With small children, last-minute shopping in a packed place would be hard,” she said, adding that she spent RM1,000 on her four children’s Raya outfits this year.

Civil servant Noor Zaini Abdullah, 36, from Raub, Pahang, said her family’s Hari Raya preparations were nearly complete, allowing them to focus on fasting without distractions.

“Every year, we head to Kuala Lumpur for our Raya shopping. Shopping early means we’re not in a rush, and it’s less crowded,” she said.

Trader Nur Haniza Mohd Syofir, 23, said more people were buying Raya outfits early to avoid missing out on their desired designs.

“That’s probably why people prefer to shop early. There are more choices, including new designs and a wider range of sizes,” she said.