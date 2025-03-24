PETALING JAYA: Several groceries and supermarkets in Kuala Lumpur have recently placed the requirement that customers show proof of Malaysian citizenship to enable them to purchase local white rice.

The New Straits Times reported that cashiers and traders alike diligently check each customer’s proof of citizenship when purchasing local white rice in a bid to prevent foreigners from buying the subsidised grocery item.

Some stores even set a limit of one bag of subsidised local white rice per family.

In February, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry announced the availability of 24 million bags of subsidised local white rice, to be sold starting from March 1 at RM26 per 10 kilograms.

400,000 poor households are expected to benefit from the subsidy, also including 77,000 who will receive the rice subsidy.

Sharon Pooi, a trader, reportedly said her shop only allows Malaysians to purchase local white rice.

“We check each buyer’s MyKad to prevent this rice from falling into the hands of foreigners. In my store, each family can only buy two bags of local white rice,“ the 47-year-old was quoted as saying.

Even though many customers were dissatisfied with the measure, Pooi asserted she would continue to implement the requirement to ensure the subsidised item is in the hands of the customers it was intended for.

Another trader, identified as Yaw, 23, said he adopted “a more systematic approach”, as quoted, by displaying a clear notice on the two-bag limit per family and showing their identification card regarding the subsidised rice purchase.

He explained that the measure not only prevents any misunderstandings but will also ensure that the rice is bought by those eligible.

Meanwhile, a cashier, identified as Nurul Huda Ispan, said the store she is employed at has limited the purchase of subsidised local white rice to only one bag per family.

“This is to ensure that more customers can benefit from it, but we do not put up any notices in the store,“ the 28-year-old was quoted as saying.