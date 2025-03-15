SEREMBAN: The six Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates shortlisted to contest the Ayer Kuning by-election have their respective strengths and weaknesses.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said as the incumbent party, the party’s senior leadership will consider, study and take public views on the six candidates into account before making a final decision.

“This time the selected candidate will be announced a week earlier before nomination day, around April 5 or 6 so that they can adapt, and meet as many voters as possible,” he said to reporters at Dewan Komuniti, Taman Kelab Tuanku, Mambau here today after presenting food baskets and aid to 2,000 recipients from Rantau state constituency.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of its assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who died on Feb 22 after he collapsed while playing a football friendly match at City Stadium, Penang.