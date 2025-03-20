PUTRAJAYA: The date to sight the new moon of Syawal to determine Aidilfitri will be on Sunday, March 30, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal announced today.

In a statement, it said the Conference of Rulers had consented to the determination of the date for Aidilfitri based on the “rukyah” (sighting of the new moon) and “hisab” (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods.

“The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date for Aidilfitri over radio and television that night,” it said.

A total of 29 locations nationwide have been identified for the sighting of the Syawal new moon, namely Baitul Hilal Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Pontian in Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Melaka; Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting and Balai Cerap Selangor, Sabak Bernam in Selangor; Balai Hilal Pantai Pasir Panjang, Manjong, Perak; and Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh, Penang.

Other locations are Kampung Pulau Sayak, Pemandangan Indah and Menara Alor Setar in Kedah; Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut and Balai Cerap KUSZA, Setiu in Terengganu.

In Kelantan, the locations are Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Kuala Krai; and Menara Bangunan SEDC, Kota Bharu; while in Sarawak, the locations are Pusat Falak Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching and Pusat Falak Bintulu.

The location in Sabah is Balai Cerap Al-Biruni, Putatan; and in Pahang, the sighting will be conducted at Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands; and Menara 188, Kuantan.

Four other locations are Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Labuan, Kuala Lumpur Tower, Putrajaya International Convention Centre, and Menara Pandang Masjid Al-Hussain, Kuala Perlis, Perlis.