Sim donates RM160,000 to 16 mosques, surau in Penang

PERMATANG PAUH: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong has contributed RM160,000 to 16 mosques and surau in six parliamentary constituencies across six parliamentary constituencies in Penang.

He said each mosque received RM10,000 to support community and religious programmes.

The aid was distributed to mosques and surau in the Bukit Mertajam, Permatang Pauh, Batu Kawan, Tasek Gelugor, Kepala Batas and Balik Pulau parliamentary constituencies.

Sim, who is also Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament, said the initiative was aimed at strengthening local communities, regardless of race or religion.

“The diversity of Malaysia with Malays, Chinese and Indians, is a strength. If we truly appreciate and unite around it, it becomes something unique that other countries don’t have,” he told reporters at the handover ceremony at Masjid Timah in Seberang Jaya today.

Sim added that the values of unity and understanding between races are not only a reflection of the Malaysian identity but also a key factor in attracting foreign investors to the country.