PUTRAJAYA: The Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) (Amendment) Act 2022 must be fully adhered to, as it plays a crucial role in protecting workers and ensuring a safer work environment, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He emphasised that the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) is committed to enforcing compliance among employers to guarantee social security protection for all workers.

“We must ensure that OSH laws are followed and that our workers receive the social security protection they deserve. After a hard day’s work, they should be able to return home safely,“ he said in his address at KESUMA’s monthly assembly today.

Sim added that his vision for the ministry is to ensure that every worker in the country goes home safely at the end of the day.

The Act was passed by Parliament on March 16, 2022, mandating employers to conduct workplace risk assessments and to appoint health and safety coordinators.

Sim previously stated that the Act is designed to educate rather than merely penalise, aiming to enhance workplace safety and minimise the risk of accidents.

In a separate development, Sim highlighted KESUMA staff’s solidarity with the people of Palestine, having collectively purchased products such as dates and olive oil for approximately RM200,000 from the country.

“This is a contribution from KESUMA staff. I know it may seem like a small effort, but I hope it provides some support to Palestinian farmers,“ he said.