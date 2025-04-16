KUALA LUMPUR: The staff responsible for the gaffe involving the Jalur Gemilang that was published in the Sin Chew Daily front page on Tuesday will be subjected to disciplinary action.

Sin Chew Daily, in a statement today, said the daily has conducted a thorough internal review on the matter.

“The editorial department of Sin Chew Daily has enhanced its review procedures, especially in the use of artificial intelligence. We pledge to be extra cautious and sensitive in handling matters that may harm national dignity and interracial relations,” it said.

According to the statement, the management of Sin Chew Daily unreservedly acknowledges the advice of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, over the gaffe of the Jalur Gemilang displayed on its front page.

Sultan Ibrahim said the mistake of displaying the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon, as published on the front page of a local Chinese newspaper (Sin Chew Daily), could trigger public sensitivities and is unacceptable.

In a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today, His Majesty said the newspaper’s management and editorial department should have been more vigilant and checked the content thoroughly before it was printed and published.

Earlier, Sin Chew Daily issued an apology for the error in its front-page illustration.

The Home Ministry has confirmed that Sin Chew Daily has been issued a show-cause letter after being summoned over its publication of an incomplete version of the Jalur Gemilang.

In a statement today, the ministry said investigations into the incident began immediately under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

Yesterday, Sin Chew Daily published an illustration of the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon on its front page in conjunction with coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.