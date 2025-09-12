Singapore and Malaysia pilot English volunteer programme in schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore International Foundation and Yayasan Guru Tun Hussein Onn have successfully concluded a pilot English volunteer programme in Malaysian schools.

The Malaysia Singapore English Volunteers Programme aimed to stimulate and develop students’ interest in English both inside and outside the classroom.

This collaborative initiative took place at SK Taman Sri Muda and SK Subang in Selangor from 14 August to 11 September 2025.

Three Singapore International Volunteers worked closely with Malaysian counterpart teachers to design the educational programme.

The volunteers and teachers co-facilitated various English-related activities including guided conversations and reading exercises.

They created interactive learning experiences to enhance classroom engagement and student participation during lessons.

The programme also promoted practical use of English through co-curricular activities and enrichment programmes.

The document exchange between Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Singapore’s then-Education Minister Chan Chun Sing took place at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat (LR) in January 2025, witnessed by the leaders of both countries, it said.

The MSEVP was established following discussions between Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

As indicated in the Joint Statement of the 11th LR, the MSEVP reflects the shared interest of both countries to invest in young people and promote greater people-to-people and professional exchanges.

“SIF and YGTHO will review the outcomes of the pilot programme as well as feedback from various stakeholders for future runs of the MSEVP,” SIF said.

The pilot programme concluded with a closing ceremony hosted by the High Commission of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.– Bernama