Singapore leaders praise Malaysia’s role in Thailand-Cambodia crisis

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s leaders have praised Malaysia’s efforts in managing the crisis along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shared this during his two-day working visit to Singapore.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong conveyed their appreciation in separate meetings.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to regional peace and stability.

He attended the Singapore National Day Parade at the invitation of the Singapore government.

During the meetings, he congratulated Singapore on its 60th National Day celebrations.

Discussions with PM Wong focused on strengthening bilateral ties and strategic projects.

Both leaders explored ways to boost foreign direct investment and job creation in Malaysia.

New areas of cooperation in tourism and TVET were also discussed.

The gig economy’s legal framework was another key topic of conversation.

Ahmad Zahid shared Malaysia’s initiatives to protect gig workers through social policies.

In talks with DPM Gan, the importance of ASEAN’s market potential was emphasised.

Malaysia’s role as a leading halal hub was also highlighted.

Gan noted Singapore’s support for Malaysia’s TVET sector through trainer exchanges.

Ahmad Zahid described the discussions as productive and forward-looking.

He expressed optimism about closer Malaysia-Singapore strategic cooperation.

The meetings concluded with a luncheon hosted by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. - Bernama