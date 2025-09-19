Singapore not to blame for loss of medical professionals: Analyst

PETALING JAYA: Geopolitical analyst Dr Oh Ei Sun said Malaysia should look inward rather than blame Singapore for the loss of its medical professionals.

He was responding to former federal minister Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s proposal that Singapore reimburse Malaysia for training doctors and nurses who migrate there, adding that the idea was impractical and overlooked the real causes.

“One (reason) is the lucrative compensation overseas. But the other is a systemic bias in the public sector, particularly in areas such as promotions, opportunities study or specialisation and postings, which many professionals cite as reasons for leaving or considering leaving.

“This is the reality that drives many of our professionals abroad,” he told theSun.

He said the outflow would likely continue unless Malaysia advances towards high-income status and addresses structural problems.

“Right now, there is little political will. If (the matter is addressed), it could slow the exodus.”

He also raised doubts about whether Rahman’s proposal could work in practice, adding that Asean rules and the risk of harming bilateral ties would make it difficult.

“The solution lies in reforms at home, not punitive measures against others.”

The Malaysian Medical Association also rejected the proposal, saying the real problem lies with conditions at home, not foreign recruitment.

“Our doctors are leaving not because others are taking them, but because we are pushing them away,” said its president Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo.

He cited stalled careers, low allowances, toxic workplaces and unclear career pathways as the main reasons for the issue.

While acknowledging reforms implemented by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, such as absorbing contract doctors and ending the 10-year contract system, he said immediate action is needed to enact promised measures.

Thirunavukarasu said the increase in on-call allowance, approved in April under Budget 2024, should not be delayed until 2026.

“Implementation must take place immediately to restore trust in the government among the doctors who are holding the system together.”