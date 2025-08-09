Singer Syafinaz named adjunct professor at UPSI

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned singer Datuk Syafinaz Selamat has been appointed Adjunct Professor at the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts (FMSP), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

Her one-year term began on July 1.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the appointment honours the university’s efforts to integrate industry leaders into academia.

“She is an artistic figure with a high reputation not only as a singer and artiste, but also as an educator with vast experience.”

He added that her role will foster idea exchange, learning innovation, and high-quality artistic works.

Md Amin believes the appointment will help nurture globally competitive talents in music and performing arts.

FMSP Dean Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Fazli Taib Saearani said Syafinaz’s role strengthens ties between academia and the music industry.

“We see this appointment as a great opportunity to build a bridge between the academic world and the professional music industry.” - Bernama