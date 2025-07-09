Single mother uses daughter’s PTPTN loan for survival in Dungun

DUNGUN: A single mother facing severe financial hardship has turned to her daughter’s National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan to afford basic necessities.

Zailawati Ismail, 41, from Felda Jerangau, shared her struggles after her husband died two years ago in a workplace accident.

With chronic endometriosis limiting her ability to work, Zailawati depends on the PTPTN loan taken by her eldest daughter, Nur Aina Najiha Ramli, 19, a private college student in Kuantan.

The funds help cover food, transport to medical appointments, and daily essentials.

“I can’t do heavy work due to my condition. We often eat just rice with soy sauce because we can’t afford more,” she said.

The family survives on RM400 monthly aid from the Social Welfare Department, which falls short of their needs.

Her 16-year-old son, Mohd Aiman Haikal, helps by doing odd jobs after school. Recently, her youngest daughter, Nur Alia Batrisya, 12, broke her leg in a netball accident, adding to their struggles.

Those wishing to assist can contact Zailawati at 013-9332122. - Bernama