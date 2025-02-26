KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat session erupted in applause when Sipitang Member of Parliament Datuk Matbali Musah delivered an impromptu rendition of the popular song Bukan Kerana Nama, originally made famous by Datuk Ramli Sarip, as he concluded his debate on the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill 2024.

Matbali’s spontaneous performance served as a symbolic tribute to journalists and the media, recognising their vital role in reporting public issues fairly and ethically.

“We appreciate the contributions of those who have persevered despite the global challenges that have led to the closure of many conventional newspapers, leaving many unemployed,“ he said.

He also highlighted the unique struggles faced by journalists in Sabah and Sarawak, urging that their welfare be prioritised in the formation of the media council.

“We may be geographically distant, but we are an integral part of the nation’s heartbeat. Do not allow us to be left behind in this time of change, which should bring equality for all,“ he added.

In a historic move for Malaysia’s media landscape, the Dewan Rakyat today passed the MMC Bill 2024, aimed at safeguarding media freedom and ensuring the public has access to accurate, credible and impartial information.

The bill to establish the Malaysian Media Council, was passed with a majority voice vote after being debated by 18 Members of Parliament.