Siti Nurhaliza deeply honoured to perform 2025 National Day theme song

KUALA LUMPUR: National songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin felt deeply honoured and humbled to perform the theme song at the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya this morning.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Malaysia’s number one singer admitted that she never expected to receive the offer despite having been in the music industry for three decades.

“At 46, after 30 years in the music industry, I never thought I would be offered the chance to perform the 2025 National Day song.”

“When the offer came, I humbly accepted it because songs of this nature are very close to my heart and to my career portfolio,” she said.

Siti Nurhaliza, the recipient of ‘Anugerah Khas Biduan Negara 2024’ said the unity of Malaysia’s multiracial people is a uniqueness that must always be preserved.

“I am grateful to be Malaysian.”

“The sight of people from all races coming together is a testament to the uniqueness and beauty of our country, and we must safeguard this harmony always,” she said.

She also conveyed her appreciation to the Ministry of Communications for entrusting her with performing the song titled ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’.

The composition was created by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail with music arranged by young composer Affan Mazlan.

During this morning’s National Day 2025 parade, Siti Nurhaliza performed the National Day and Malaysia Day theme song after the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge.

Her performance was accompanied by a colourful display from the National Department for Culture and Arts troupe, school students, and a ‘human terrace’ formation. – Bernama