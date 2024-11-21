Six arrested after 180-km police chase from Johor to KL

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested six local men believed to have been involved in the high-speed chase that spanned 180 kilometres, starting from Jalan Bakri in Muar and ending at Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Kuala Lumpur, early yesterday morning.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the suspects, aged between 25 and 35, were apprehended in the Damansara area near Kuala Lumpur at about 7 am today.

“In the incident, a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle ran a red light and ignored orders from a police patrol car (MPV) to stop.

“The chase continued as the suspect’s vehicle exited at Jasin toll plaza by ramming the toll barrier and proceeded until they exited at the Sungai Besi toll.

“Upon reaching Jalan Chan Sow Lin, the suspects crashed through the road barrier,” he told a press conference after the handover of duties ceremony of the Deputy Johor Police Chief at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

The handover saw DCP Afandi Senin transfer duties to Acting Deputy Johor Police Chief ACP Nor Azizi Maarof.

Kumar said investigations were still underway to determine the number of individuals involved in the vehicle and the motive behind their attempt to flee.

“We are also investigating whether the suspects have any prior criminal records,” he added.

At about 2.45 am yesterday, a police patrol unit (MPV) detected the Toyota Hilux running a red light at Jalan Bakri, Muar and attempted to stop the vehicle for inspection.

However, the suspects ignored the order, accelerating their vehicle and leading the police on a chase. The pursuit was supported by the Melaka Police Contingent, Bukit Aman and the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Station.

Meanwhile, Kumar said 2,467 police officers and personnel had been deployed across the state in preparation for potential flooding.

He also said that 357 assets, including boats, four-wheel-drive vehicles and trucks were on standby for deployment to flood-affected areas.

Kumar also said that Johor police have conducted several coordination meetings to ensure effective disaster management in collaboration with various agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, Health Ministry and RELA.

He assured that the police are well-prepared for flood situations, with prior experience in handling floods in hotspots like Kota Tinggi, Batu Pahat and Pontian, and are ready to respond to floods in other areas as well.