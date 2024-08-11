Six Bangladeshis nabbed for involvement in illegal money-lending activities

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested six Bangladeshis believed to be involved in illegal money-lending activities in the Muar district.

Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Aznan Aziz said the suspects, aged between 26 and 40, were arrested at 4.30 pm last Wednesday.

He said police also seized seven mobile phones, five sling bags, 187 ATM cards, and cash totalling RM176,250.

“Investigations found that the suspects targeted Bangladeshi workers in the district, charging borrowers specific interest rates and keeping their ATM cards until the loans were fully paid.

“All suspects are now under remand from today until Sunday for further investigations under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951. Upon conviction, they face a maximum fine of RM1 million or up to five years in prison, or both,” he said.