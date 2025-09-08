Six detained after police officer shot and woman’s body found in Simpang Pulai

IPOH: Police have detained six individuals to assist investigations into the shooting of a police officer and the discovery of a woman’s body in Simpang Pulai.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed that five men and one woman were detained for questioning regarding the incident.

A police officer from Simpang Pulai Police Station is receiving treatment at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for gunshot and stab wounds sustained during a struggle with a suspect.

The altercation occurred during an investigation into a murder case in a palm oil plantation near Aalborg Portland Malaysia Sdn Bhd at approximately 1:15 am.

Further examination of the suspect’s vehicle revealed the body of a woman in the rear seat of the car.

The case is being investigated under Section 302/307 of the Penal Code for murder and attempted murder, along with Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. – Bernama