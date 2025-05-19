KUALA LUMPUR: Six highways and 25 main roads around the Klang Valley will be closed in stages from Friday (May 23) until May 28, in conjunction with the ASEAN Summit, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri the roads that would be closed included the routes to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Subang; Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) Istana Negara and the accommodation hotels.

The list of roads that will be closed is as follows:

Date: Friday to May 26 (7 am until all the delegates arrive in stages)

- KLIA Expressway

- North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) (KLIA-Putrajaya)

- New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) (Subang-Jalan Duta)

- Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GUTHRIE)

- North-South Expressway (PLUS) (Sg Buloh-Jalan Duta)

- Maju Expressway (MEX)

- Kuala Lumpur–Seremban Expressway (Sg Besi-City Centre)

- Lingkaran Putrajaya

- Jalan Istana

- Jalan Damansara

- Jalan Tun Razak

- Jalan Ampang

- Jalan Sultan Ismail

- Jalan Bukit Bintang

- Jalan Imbi

- Jalan Parlimen

- Jalan Kuching.

Date: May 26 (8 am until completion of arrivals; 5.30 pm until completion of arrivals; and 7 pm until arrivals)

- Intersection of Jalan Ampang-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Sultan Ismail-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Perak-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Perak-Jalan Pinang

- Intersection of Jalan Stonor-Jalan Kia Peng

- Intersection of Jalan Stonor-Persiaran KLCC.

Date: May 27 (8 am to 10.30 am)

- Intersection of Jalan Ampang-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Sultan Ismail-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Perak-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Perak-Jalan Pinang

- Intersection of Jalan Stonor-Jalan Kia Peng

- Intersection of Jalan Stonor-Persiaran KLCC.

Date: May 27 (11.45 am to 1 pm)

- Jalan Tun Razak

- Jalan Mahameru

- Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim

Date: May 27 (1.45 pm to 3 pm)

- Jalan Parlimen-Jalan Kuching

- Jalan Sultan Ismail

- Intersection of Jalan Sultan Ismail-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Perak-Jalan P. Ramlee

- Intersection of Jalan Perak-Jalan Pinang

- Intersection of Jalan Stonor-Jalan Kia Peng

- Intersection of Jalan Stonor-Persiaran KLCC.

Date: May 28 (8 am)

- KLIA Expressway

- ELITE Expressway (KLIA-Putrajaya)

- NKVE Expressway (Subang-Jalan Duta)

- GUTHRIE Expressway

- PLUS Expressway (Sg Buloh-Jalan Duta)

- MEX Expressway

- KL-Seremban Expressway (Sg Besi-City Centre)

- Lingkaran Putrajaya

- Jalan Istana

- Jalan Damansara

- Jalan Tun Razak

- Jalan Ampang

- Jalan Sultan Ismail

- Jalan Bukit Bintang

- Jalan Imbi

- Jalan Parlimen

- Jalan Kuching

Mohd Yusri said the closure would be done in phases, with each closure to last 30 minutes to enable the convoy or motorcade of the summit participants and guests from each country to reach the destination on time.

He advised the public not to park their vehicles indiscriminately along the roads involved in the closure to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He added that enforcement action would be taken against vehicles parked on the closed roads, including having the vehicles towed away.

In addition, he said that business and heavy vehicles are also not allowed to enter the city centre from 6.30 am to 7.30 am and from 4.30 am from today until May 28.

Mohd Yusri said traffic control rehearsals will be carried out on Wednesday (May 21) and Thursday (May 22), involving elements of convoy control (motorcade), route control, location control and other tasks.

“The rehearsals at the actual locations will provide road users with information about the road closures that will be implemented,” he said.

He said the personnel involved would be assigned 30 minutes before the road closure or diversion begins, expected to begin at 8am before the set time and in stages until 8pm involving routes into and out of the capital in line with the set time.

According to him, a total of 789 JSPT officers and personnel will be assigned to ensure smooth traffic throughout the road closure period.

He added that during the period, 36 units of patrol cars (MPVs), 313 high-powered motorcycles and 190 other motorcycles will be deployed while tow trucks will be used to tow vehicles blocking the road.