JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested six local men following a viral video showing the vocalist of a skinhead band being assaulted, at a gym in City Plaza, here, last Saturday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the suspects, aged between 28 and 40, were arrested separately, in Johor Bahru and Segamat, on Monday and yesterday.

He said that the 23-year-old victim, who was attacked with a metal dustbin during the incident, lodged a police report in Ampang, Selangor, two days ago.

“The incident occurred during a live band performance. The victim has received outpatient treatment at Ampang Hospital for injuries to the head and face, and widespread bodily pain,” he said in a statement, today.

According to Raub, the fight is believed to have stemmed from a longstanding disagreement between the victim and the main suspect, a 36-year-old man, which began during a music event in Ampang in 2024.

Raub said that the main suspect tested positive for benzodiazepines and has two prior criminal records, while another suspect, aged 28, tested positive for cannabis.

He added that three suspects have been remanded for four days, starting yesterday, while the other three were remanded for the same period, beginning today.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Recently, footage of the altercation, believed to have been uploaded to the band’s official Facebook page, went viral.

The posts alleged that the vocalist was assaulted and beaten by a group of men, with several photos showing his injuries also shared.