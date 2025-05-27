Six vehicles damaged by fallen tree at SMK Puchong Perdana

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian woman and her young son had a harrowing experience after the car they were in was struck by a falling tree at about 6 pm in Taman Puchong Perdana, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the woman, in her 30s, and her two-year-old son did not sustain any injuries.

She was rescued from their Toyota Avanza by members of the public before the rescue team arrived at the scene.

He said JBPM received an emergency call at 6.25 pm reporting that a tree had fallen and damaged six vehicles at SMK Puchong Perdana, Jalan Perdana, Taman Puchong Perdana, Puchong.

“A fire engine with 11 personnel and an ambulance from the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene. Six vehicles were damaged in the incident, namely a Perodua Aruz, Perodua Myvi, Proton Wira, Proton Waja, a one-tonne lorry, and a Toyota Avanza,” he said in a statement today.