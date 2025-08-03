Sixth Arab-Hadrami gathering strengthens community ties in Melaka

MELAKA: The sixth Himpunan 1,000 Jamaah, jointly organised by Al Jamiatul Khairiah and Al-Wafaa Melaka, successfully brought together over 500 members of Malaysia’s Arab-Hadrami community in Ayer Keroh.

The event, attended by Yemen’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Adil Bahamid, highlighted the community’s historical contributions to Islam, trade, and social development in the country.

Al Jamiatul Khairiah president Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Al-Habshee emphasised the importance of preserving heritage for younger generations.

“We want the younger generation to value the dedication, knowledge and noble character of their ancestors who came here with a mission of faith and enterprise,“ he said.

The gathering will expand to other states, with Terengganu set to host next year’s edition.

Dr Adil praised the initiative as a bridge for stronger ties between Malaysians and the global Hadrami community.

He noted that the event reinforces Malaysia’s role as a hub for inclusive Islamic culture, promoting moderation and harmony among diverse races and religions. – Bernama