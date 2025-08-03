Rural development in 13MP proves gov’t commitment - Ahmad Zahid

LAHAD DATU: The government’s commitment to rural development under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) demonstrates its dedication to ensuring no region is left behind, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking at the ‘Sentuhan Kasih Desa MADANI @ Lahad Datu’ programme in Kampung Sapagaya, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, emphasised Sabah’s strategic role in national growth.

“We are positioning Sabah as a Blue Economy hub to attract investments in new industries. Flood mitigation efforts will also be enhanced for public safety,” he said.

The 13MP, covering 2026–2030, includes initiatives such as the Sarawak Hydrogen Hub and Sabah Energy Supply Assurance to strengthen energy infrastructure. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unveiled these plans under the theme *“Redesigning Development.”*

Key projects under the 13MP include the Sabah-Sarawak-Kalimantan road network, aligning with Indonesia’s capital relocation to Nusantara. Other priorities include poverty eradication, digital transformation, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The government will also expand retail networks in ‘Pasar Tamu’ markets, develop fisheries hubs, and promote coastal tourism and blue biotechnology. Port upgrades in Sabah are part of these efforts.

Ahmad Zahid added that the 13MP reflects the MADANI Government’s focus on rural infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and disaster preparedness.

At the event, he distributed aid under the Rural Entrepreneurship Empowerment Support Scheme (SPKLB) and inaugurated a new KEMAS kindergarten and skills training facility. - Bernama