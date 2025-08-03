MITRA allocates RM652k to boost Johor Indian micro-entrepreneurs

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA) has disbursed RM652,000 to Indian micro-entrepreneurs in Johor as part of efforts to enhance economic development within the community.

The funding, allocated to 128 approved applicants, includes business equipment for 38 recipients who attended the presentation ceremony.

MITRA chairman P. Prabakaran stated that the initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision, focusing on uplifting socio-economic conditions for small traders requiring capital and equipment support.

“This assistance strengthens micro-entrepreneur networks and ensures the Indian community benefits from inclusive development,“ he said after the event.

MITRA receives an annual budget of RM100 million for nationwide community programmes. Prabakaran also highlighted three major ongoing projects worth RM21 million, covering dialysis centres, kindergartens, and an impact study.

“The dialysis programme will aid 2,000 patients, while the kindergarten initiative supports over 100,000 children,“ he added.

The impact study, conducted with a public university, evaluates MITRA’s programme effectiveness from 2021 to 2023.

“This is MITRA’s first comprehensive review to ensure funded projects deliver measurable benefits,“ Prabakaran explained. - Bernama