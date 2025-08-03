SJKC Chung Hua apologises for upside-down Jalur Gemilang incident

PORT DICKSON: SJKC Chung Hua has publicly apologised after the Jalur Gemilang was mistakenly displayed upside down at the school premises last Friday. The incident, which occurred on August 1, was attributed to an oversight by a staff member during flag installation.

In a joint statement by the school board, Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG), and administration, the school expressed regret over the unintentional error.

“The incident happened in the afternoon when a staff member was preparing flags before closing. Due to carelessness, one flag was hoisted incorrectly,“ the statement clarified.

The mistake was discovered around 5 pm and promptly corrected.

The school acknowledged public concerns, particularly after images of the upside-down flag circulated on social media.

SJKC Chung Hua emphasised its commitment to respecting national symbols and pledged to improve monitoring to prevent future occurrences. - Bernama