SK Darulaman Heights wins 12 medals at South Korea math competition

JITRA: Sekolah Kebangsaan Darulaman Heights has made Malaysia proud by securing 12 medals at an international mathematics competition in South Korea.

The school won two gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals at the event held from July 24 to 29 in Yangju City.

Headmaster Mafezzul Mohamad said 15 students represented the school in the competition, part of the International Youth Exchange Korea 2025 programme.

“This achievement brings honour not only to our school but also to Kedah and Malaysia,“ he told reporters.

The competition featured strong participation from South Korean students and other international participants.

Mafezzul credited the school’s Dual Language Programme for Science and Mathematics for the success.

The victory follows the school’s earlier win as overall champion in primary school science at the 2024 World Mathematics and Science Competition in Indonesia.

“Our STEM programme focuses on both math olympiads and robotics development,“ he added.

Science and mathematics teacher Nor Shazwani Ahmad said students underwent weeks of intensive training before the event.

The team used AI tools like ChatGPT to help students grasp advanced problem-solving techniques.

“Competition questions often exceed the primary syllabus, so we use AI to simplify explanations,“ she explained.

Students also continued learning at home using AI-guided solutions provided by teachers. – Bernama