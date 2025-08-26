SK Perlis school roof damaged by storm, 207 students switch to home learning

KANGAR: Part of Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Perlis’s roof sustained damage after being blown away by strong winds during thunderstorm on Monday (August 25) evening.

The incident has necessitated temporary home-based teaching and learning sessions for two hundred seven affected students.

Perlis Education Director Rose Aza Che Arifin confirmed the storm occurred around 5:20 pm and impacted multiple year groups.

“The State Education Department has informed the students’ guardians, and all immediate steps are being taken so that repair work can be carried out as soon as possible,“ she told reporters today.

Rose Aza added that they have requested funding from the Ministry of Education to facilitate these urgent repairs.

The school has been instructed to continuously monitor student learning throughout the home-based teaching period to prevent anyone from falling behind.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated via Facebook that she has requested a full damage report from the Perlis Education Department.

“Disaster funds will be channeled so that repair work can be implemented immediately,“ she confirmed in her social media post.

Minister Fadhlina expressed relief that no students, teachers, or school staff were injured during the incident.

Kangar District Police Chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop verified that the storm also caused collateral damage beyond the school premises.

He confirmed that a car was damaged after being struck by part of the school roof blown away by the powerful winds. – Bernama