SKPS briefing expands to Melaka to clarify subsidised petrol scheme for target groups

MELAKA: The briefing on the Subsidised Petrol Control Scheme (SKPS) will be expanded to Melaka to provide detailed information on the scheme’s implementation to target groups.

State Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin said vehicle owners and companies in public transport and goods transportation sectors will be assisted in registering for fleet cards.

These cards allow them to enjoy subsidised RON95 petrol at RM2.05 per litre.

“Today’s SKPS briefing is the first organised by the Melaka Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry,“ he said.

The briefing sessions will be held as needed to ensure target groups receive clear information and can proceed to register.

“The second briefing session is expected to be held next week in conjunction with the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat programme for the Kelebang state constituency.”

Vehicle owners from relevant sectors are encouraged to attend the sessions.

Seah made this statement after the SKPS briefing attended by approximately 50 vehicle owners from public and goods transportation sectors.

Also present was Melaka KPDN director Dr Mohd Hazimin Jamaludin.

Seah said issues raised in the session will be brought to the ministry for resolution.

Some participants expressed uncertainty about SKPS implementation and the registration process.

According to him, the registration process is efficient and straightforward and can be done online at https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my/.

Melaka KPDN has opened an inquiry and registration counter at its office in Wisma Persekutuan, MITC.

The counter will operate from yesterday until October 10 to facilitate those wishing to register. – Bernama