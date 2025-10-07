Taxpayers reminded to amend instalment amount by Oct 31 via CP502 form

PUTRAJAYA: Taxpayers who have received the Instalment Payment Notice for the Year of Assessment 2025 are reminded to submit an application to amend their instalment amount by October 31.

The Inland Revenue Board said the amendment must be made using the Application Form for Amendment of Instalment Payment, which is available on its official portal.

The completed CP502 form may be submitted to the IRB by hand, email, post, or online via the Customer Feedback Form.

“The CP500 instalment amount may be amended based on the estimated income and tax payable for YA 2025, either to reduce or increase the instalment amount,“ the IRB said in a statement.

“Instalment payments under the new approved schedule may be made using the designated bill number,“ it added. – Bernama