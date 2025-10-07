Three men plead not guilty to gang robbery of copper ingots in Nilai

SEREMBAN: Three men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing gang robbery involving 62 copper ingots belonging to a company in Nilai on Sept 27.

R. Uthayakumar, 34, C. Narendran, 50, and V. Navendre Nair, 24, were charged with committing the offence at about 6 pm along the Jalan Seremban-Nenas Highway, Nilai.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Meanwhile, two other accused, G. Gartick, 39, and S. Mithiran Nair, 30, also pleaded not guilty to abetting the trio.

They were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 109 of the same code.

Judge Datin Surita Budin allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 in one surety each and required them to report to the nearest police station once a month.

She set Nov 10 for mention of the case.

DPP Nurnediahani Mohd Ideris prosecuted while Gartick, Mithiran and Narendran were represented by counsel S. Khartigesan. – Bernama