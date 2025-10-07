Kremlin promises response to EU plans for Russian diplomat travel curbs

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has promised that Russia will formulate an appropriate response to reported European Union plans restricting the movement of Moscow’s diplomats within the bloc.

European Union countries are moving towards a deal to curb Russian diplomats’ travel within the EU though no formal agreement has been reached yet.

The proposed measure would force Russian diplomats stationed in one EU member state to notify another member state before traveling there.

This notification requirement would give governments the option of barring Russian diplomats from entry.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed there would definitely be a response to such restrictions.

“Our diplomatic service will formulate proposals, and they will be implemented,“ he told reporters.

Peskov added that Europeans were unfortunately reviving their skills in erecting new dividing walls through such measures. – Reuters