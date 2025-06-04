Panama wants ‘respectful’ ties with US amid canal threats

PANAMA CITY: Panama hopes to maintain a “respectful” relationship with the United States, even as President Donald Trump has repeated threats to retake the Panama Canal, Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha said Saturday.

His comments came ahead of a visit next week by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a trip made more urgent against the backdrop of Trump’s threats and his allegations of Chinese interference in the canal.

“We discussed illegal migration, organized crime, drug trafficking and (other issues),“ Martinez-Acha wrote on X of a call Friday with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. “It was a cordial and constructive exchange.”

“I reiterated that all cooperation from Panama will take place under the framework of our constitution, our laws, and the Canal Neutrality Treaty,“ he wrote. “Relations with the US must remain respectful, transparent and mutually beneficial.”

The US State Department said Landau had “expressed gratitude for Panama’s cooperation in halting illegal immigration and working with the United States to secure a nearly 98 percent decrease in illegal immigration through the Darien jungle,“ an arduous path northward followed by many migrants.

The two officials also discussed the sale last month by the Hong Kong company CK Hutchison to giant US asset manager BlackRock of its concession in ports at either end of the Panama Canal, Martinez-Acha added.

Panama’s comptroller has been conducting an audit of Hutchison since January.

Landau “recognized Panama’s actions in curbing malign Chinese Communist Party influence,“ the State Department said.

The deal was set to close on April 2 but has been held up as Chinese regulators pursue an investigation.

The United States and China are the two biggest users of the Panama Canal, which handles five percent of global maritime trade, giving it vital economic and geostrategic importance. It was inaugurated by the United States in 1914 and has been in Panamanian hands since 1999.