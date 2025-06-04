Temple refuge for pets, strays injured in blaze

SUBANG JAYA: The devastating fire that broke out on April 1 in Putra Heights left families, pets, and community members scrambling for safety.

As the flames rapidly spread, many were caught off guard, with both people and animals desperately seeking shelter and aid.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor veterinarian Dr Natasha Lee has been on the ground since the incident, providing care for the rescued animals. They were placed in cages at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple.

“Some animals are healthy, others were dehydrated, and sadly, a few suffered severe injuries. We’ve also seen some that didn’t survive,” she said when met at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple on Friday.

“The speed of the fire left many pets with no chance to escape. Some were tied up, others were in cages. It all happened so fast,” Lee told theSun.

She said, so far, around 30 cats, five dogs and two snakes have been rescued.

“Some animals have been reunited with their owners, while others remain in treatment at veterinary clinics, foster care or boarding facilities.

“We have three cats showing signs of infectious diseases. If their owners don’t come forward, we’ll put them up for adoption,” Lee said.

Initially, Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple priest Menachy Sundram Saminatham opened the temple grounds to shelter victims before they were relocated to a temporary evacuation centre.

Now, the temple is being used as a temporary shelter for pets, with veterinarians providing care for the affected animals.

Menachy said: “Around 7:50am that day we heard a loud explosion and saw flames. Even inside the temple, we could feel the heat.”

He added that the heat scorched the trees behind the temple, partially melted the water tank, and damaged the donation box, but the most distressing moment came when children, some with burns, rushed to the temple crying for help.

“We immediately brought them in, gave them water, and did everything we could to help.”

By the third day, the temple also began taking in injured and displaced animals, despite some resistance from the community.

“Many opposed the idea, but we opened our doors to anyone in need – humans and animals alike.”

Meanwhile, a resident from Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru which was also affected by the fire, said some of the victims cared more about the lives of their pets than the things they lost.

“My cat has been missing since Tuesday when the fire occurred. She’s an active cat – I don’t know if she survived or ran away. I’ve looked everywhere, but there’s no sign of her.

“I just hope when we’re allowed to go back, I’ll find her and that she’s safe,” said the resident who wanted to be known as Aishah, when met at the Putra Heights Mosque.