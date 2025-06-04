A woman recently expressed dissatisfaction with the cost of an economy rice meal at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore, after being charged over $5.50 (RM 18) for two vegetables and one meat, which she deemed too expensive.

The woman, only known as Zheng, 55, and her three friends visited the stall at Block 133 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. She expected to pay around $3 or $4 (RM10 - RM13) but was taken aback by the higher bill.

She questioned the staff about the charges, but their explanation left her unsatisfied. She paid the bill and left, deciding not to return, Singapore’s The New Paper reported.

“I think this charge is a bit unreasonable, and I will not patronise it again,“ she said.

In response, the stall owner, only known as Zhang, 60, clarified that the cost was due to the vegetables the customer had selected.

According to the owner, the spinach and red spinach chosen were priced at $2 (RM6) each because they require extra cleaning.

“They contain a lot of dirt and sand. They have to be soaked twice and rinsed once, which is more labour and water-intensive and time-consuming than preparing other vegetables,“ she stated.

The total price of the meal included the $1 (RM3) meatballs and 50 cents for the rice, bringing the bill to $5.50.

The owner also noted that the meal would have cost $3 (RM10) if different vegetables had been selected.

“I have been running a stall in a coffee shop for about 10 years and never calculated the price carelessly. When customers choose these vegetables, I will remind them that it is $2 (RM6),“ she said.

She suspected that her husband may have served Zheng and forgotten to mention the additional cost.

A regular customer of the stall, Fu, 57, defended the pricing, saying that in today’s economic climate, paying $5 or $6 for a meal is not unreasonable. “The quality of their food is not bad, and the dishes offered are not ordinary, so it is normal for the price to be slightly higher.”

The owner also shared the financial challenges of running a coffee shop stall, noting that her monthly utility bills exceed two thousand dollars. “We hope that everyone can understand the difficulties we face,“ she said.