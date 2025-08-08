Slim River toll plaza reborn as thriving Agrobazaar hub

TANJONG MALIM: The former Slim River toll plaza has been revitalised as Medan Agrobazaar Tol Lama, serving as a key agricultural marketing hub for Muallim district and nearby regions.

Since its launch in February, the agrobazaar has generated RM25,700 in sales, offering fresh produce and agro-based food products.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli stated that four local entrepreneurs currently operate daily at the site.

“We aim to establish this as a central hub for agricultural produce from Muallim, Batang Padang, and Hulu Bernam, distributing goods nationwide,” he said during the launch event.

The agrobazaar specialises in fresh fruits, young coconuts, juices, and agri-based food products from local producers.

Behrang assemblyman Salina Samsudin, FAMA director-general Abd Rashid Bahri, and Muallim District Officer Mohd Sabli Bakri attended the launch.

Aminuddin highlighted the agrobazaar’s role as a permanent sales point for Rebung MADANI, fresh bamboo shoots harvested by villagers and Orang Asli.

Over 11,493 jars of bamboo shoots have been sold under the “Produk Tol Lama Slim River” brand, recently showcased in Singapore.

“We sold 200 jars in Singapore, proving demand extends beyond Malaysia,” he said, emphasising the site’s strategic location for distribution.

The agrobazaar also supports the Santuni MADANI Programme, enhancing rural economic potential through community engagement.

This initiative aligns with Agro MADANI’s goals of market stability, fair pricing, and inclusive participation in agriculture. - Bernama