Slow-moving traffic on expressways, main roads this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several highways and main roads in the country was reported to be slow-moving this morning following the movement of people returning to their hometowns and villages for the Aidilfitri celebration which is just days away.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said this included the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading north from Sungai Buaya to Bukit Tagar, Lembah Beringin to Tanjung Malim, Slim River to Bidor, Tapah to Gopeng, Jawi to Bukit Tambun, Juru to Perai and Permatang Pauh to Bertam.

“The southbound traffic is slow at Nilai to the Seremban RNR, Putra Mahkota to Nilai and Bandar Ainsdale to Senawang while northbound traffic is also slow moving at Kulai to Sedenak,” he said when contacted.

Apart from PLUS, he said the same situation was reported on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) heading east from Gombak to Lentang and Jalan Utama Mempaga to the Karak Toll Plaza.

On the East Coast Highway (LPT) 2, traffic is slow moving at kilometre 432.7 heading north to the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, traffic flow on the main federal roads, including the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis, is reported to be congested for up to six kilometres as of 9 am today.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said he expected the increase in vehicle volume to continue this evening, and that dispersal would be carried out from time to time.

To help manage traffic, he said, the number of personnel on duty has been increased.