PETALING JAYA: Small business owners, particularly food operators, are facing significant financial strain and enforcement actions following the Madani government’s mandate, effective May 1 requiring them to use 14-kilogram commercial LPG cylinders instead of domestic ones.

Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid said he had received numerous complaints from affected traders.

“They report a nearly threefold increase in monthly costs, from approximately RM2,600 to RM7,000.

“Adding to their woes, authorities have been conducting ‘Ops Gasak’ raids over the past three weeks, resulting in fines and confiscation of LPG cylinders from many small businesses,” he said in a statement, today.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) MP also expressed deep sympathy for these entrepreneurs, who are already struggling to survive amidst the federal government’s perceived failure to address the rising cost of living.

He highlighted the additional burdens they face, including the impending expansion of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) in June, the rationalisation of RON95 fuel subsidies in the second half of the year, and an anticipated electricity tariff hike in July.

Rosol emphasised that subsidy restructuring should be carried out cautiously, with clear communication and accompanying support incentives, rather than in a hasty manner that victimises the public.

Such abrupt changes, he warned, create a domino effect where consumers ultimately bear the brunt of increased costs by businesses.

As such, Rosol urged the government to immediately suspend the enforcement of the mandatory commercial LPG cylinder usage until appropriate support incentives are provided for small businesses.

He called on the government not to be “cruel” to the rakyat, stressing the need for a specific plan to alleviate the cost burden on small traders to prevent end-users from facing sudden price increases.