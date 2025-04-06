KUALA LUMPUR: Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025 (SCEKL25), the first Southeast Asian edition of the globally renowned Smart City Expo from Barcelona set to take place this September, aligns with Malaysia’s aspiration to become a Smart Nation by 2040, says Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said SCEKL25 underscored Malaysia’s leading role in advancing smart city development anchored by four strategic pillars, namely AI Cities, Sustainable and Resilient Cities, Digital Entrepreneurship and Economic Development and Community Empowerment through Digital Solutions.

“SCEKL25 represents a bold step forward in Malaysia’s ambition to become a leading regional digital hub. It sets the stage for transformative conversations about the future of urban innovation,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Gobind officially launched the 100-day countdown to the expo, which takes place from Sept 17 to 19.

Themed “AI Cities: Shaping Our Digital Future,” the expo highlights Malaysia’s vision for smart, inclusive and sustainable cities.

Commenting further, Gobind said that with ASEAN’s digital economy on the cusp of exponential growth, the expo offered a unique platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies and foster meaningful dialogue on how AI and digital transformation would shape the cities of tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer (CEO) Anuar Fariz Fadzil echoed the sentiment, calling SCEKL25 a catalyst for the smart city revolution in Southeast Asia.

He said the initiative reflected the nation’s commitment to leading the region in building intelligent, inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities powered by AI, where technology empowers people and drives the next wave of urban transformation

The expo, co-organised by the MDEC and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) for the Ministry of Digital, will bring together global leaders, investors, tech innovators and policymakers to explore how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping urban life across ASEAN.