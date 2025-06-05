SMART member held in RM5,000 bribe probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a member of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) on suspicion of accepting a bribe of RM5,000.

According to a source, the man is believed to have solicited and accepted the bribe in exchange for certifying the supply of cooking wood for a training exercise around February this year.

“The man, in his 40s, was arrested around 11 last night, at a location in Selangor,” the source said.

Assistant Registrar Aina Syakinah Aminuddin issued a five-day remand order, starting today, following an application made by the MACC at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin@Hamim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.