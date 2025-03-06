MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has expressed its commitment to ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for all pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season, with meticulous planning and round-the-clock monitoring of all operational indicators.

Assistant Undersecretary for Pilgrims and Umrah Services at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Mohammad Ali Batouk, said the ministry’s dedicated operations centre plays a crucial role in enhancing public relations and coordinating services to cater to the needs of pilgrims from around the world.

Speaking during a media visit, Dr Mohammad explained that the ministry tracks every phase of the pilgrims’ journey, from the initial visa issuance to flight arrangements, airport arrival, transportation, and accommodation, as well as the readiness of lodging facilities.

“The centre carefully follows all these operational indicators to make the pilgrimage journey smooth and seamless. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that pilgrims can perform their religious rites comfortably and with peace of mind,” he said.

The centre also works closely with various sectors of the ministry and communicates directly with service providers to enhance the quality of services offered.

Dr Mohammad emphasised that feedback from pilgrims is taken seriously, and any issues raised are addressed immediately to minimise disruptions.

“These operations are monitored 24/7, starting from the last Hajj season until the end of the current one, inshallah. We are dedicated to resolving any challenges and ensuring that the pilgrims’ experience is positive,” he added.

During the briefing, representatives from international media raised questions about measures to address illegal pilgrims.

Dr Mohammad assured that the ministry, along with related departments, is fully engaged in managing permits and maintaining discipline among service providers and pilgrims alike.

“The measures we have in place aim to guarantee that only authorised pilgrims receive services, thereby upholding the integrity of the pilgrimage and ensuring a safe and well-organised Hajj,” he said.

He further noted that updates on pilgrim arrivals and related information are published daily on the ministry’s official social media accounts.

More than two million pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj this year.